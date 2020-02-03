Go to the main site
    Kazakh delegation attends CYBERTECH conference in Tel Aviv

    3 February 2020, 09:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Computer Emergency Response Team (KZ-CERT) took part in the CYBERTECH 2020 international conference in Tel Aviv, which was devoted to the development of cybersecurity, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Israel informs.

    Kazakh experts held talks with Israeli partners to further improve the interaction of government bodies and organizations in the field of information security between our countries.

    Following the meetings, the sides reached agreements to further expand cooperation with the Israel Cyber Directorate, Computer Emergency Response Team (Israel-CERT), as well as with private companies.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Israel
