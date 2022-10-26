Go to the main site
    Kazakh delegation attends 15th Central Asia – Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum

    26 October 2022, 08:35

    BUSAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the opening of the 15th Central Asia – Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum (CARK), organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea and the Mayor's Office of the South Korean city Busan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    The event is also attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Mayor of Busan, representatives of interested government agencies and companies of the Forum's participating countries.

    The agenda of the meeting includes issues of cooperation in the fields of healthcare, tourism, ecology, digital cooperation and economic security.

    Following the results of the Forum, it is expected to adopt a Joint Statement by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States and the Republic of Korea, as well as the Work Plan of the CARK Secretariat for 2023.


    On the sidelines of the Forum, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with this South Korean counterpart Park Jin, during which the parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

    The ministers noted the importance of further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership and the exchange of visits at the highest levels. Next year, the visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Yооn Suk Yeol to Kazakhstan is expected. Park Jin congratulated the Kazakh delegation on the Republic Day and noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner of South Korea in Central Asia.

    The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan also held a meeting with the Mayor of Busan, Park Heong-joon, who thanked the Kazakh side for opening the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Busan.


