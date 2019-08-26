Go to the main site
    Kazakh delegation attended 1st meeting of SCO National Coordinators Council

    26 August 2019, 09:46

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan participated in the 1st meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office.

    The meeting focused on the priorities of Russia’s chairmanship in the SCO, the course of implementation of the member-states’ initiatives, preparation for the meeting of the SCO Heads of Government slated for October 31-November 1 as well as other events to be held at a high and the highest levels.

    The Kazakh delegation led by the MFA Ambassador-at-Large Yerlan Alimbayev spoke for further implementation of the initiatives of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev within the SCO.

    Informal consultations between the national coordinators of the SCO countries and permanent representatives of the CSTO states took place. The participants discussed the possible ways of development of interaction between the two organizations.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    SCO Ministry of Foreign Affairs
