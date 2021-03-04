Go to the main site
    Kazakh delegation arrives in Tashkent

    4 March 2021, 17:48

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov arrived in Tashkent for a working visit, Kazinform reports.

    Tugzhanov held talks with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Behzod Musayev to debate further prevention of coronavirus spread and improvement of the epidemiological situation, state of bilateral relations and prospects for further development of cooperation in healthcare, science and education.

    Tugzhanov said that since the pandemic outbreak all the countries, including ours, have been facing complicated situation that should be settled. A special state commission led by PM was set up in Kazakhstan to resolve pressing issues. Currently, Kazakhstan produces 900 various drugs.

    Kazakhstan built 2 infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty and Nur-Sultan for 25 days. There are infectious diseases hospitals up to modern standards the countrywide. He stressed that production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine started in Karaganda region. 10,000 doses of vaccine were produced so far.

    In his turn, the Uzbek PM told about the country’s health situation and measures taken to curb coronavirus spread, and achievements in the pharmaceuticals industry.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

