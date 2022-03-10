Kazakh Defense Minister, UAE Ambassador meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Ruslan Zhakssylykov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

The sides discussed the state of and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of military education, radiation, chemical, and biological protection, combat training, cybersecurity, as well as military and technical sphere.

Notably, in February the further areas in the development of interaction between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and the UAE were established and the Military Cooperation Plan for 2022 was signed during the meeting of the Joint Military Commission of the two countries in Abu Dhabi.



