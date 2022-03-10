Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Defense Minister, UAE Ambassador meet

    10 March 2022, 20:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Ruslan Zhakssylykov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    The sides discussed the state of and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of military education, radiation, chemical, and biological protection, combat training, cybersecurity, as well as military and technical sphere.

    Notably, in February the further areas in the development of interaction between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and the UAE were established and the Military Cooperation Plan for 2022 was signed during the meeting of the Joint Military Commission of the two countries in Abu Dhabi.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and the UAE Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region