Kazakh Defense Minister takes part in International Army Games opening ceremony

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid a working trip to Moscow where he attended the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The opening ceremony took place at the Alabino Polygon in the Moscow Region. This year over 70 countries are featured into the military tournament.

During the visit Minister Zhaksylykov met with coaching staff and members of the Kazakhstani team who will demonstrate their skills in the Tank Biathlon event.

As part of the trip the Kazakh Defense Minister also took part in the work of the X Moscow International Security Conference.





Photo: press service of the Defense Ministry











