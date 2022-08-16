Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh Defense Minister takes part in International Army Games opening ceremony

    16 August 2022 18:11

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid a working trip to Moscow where he attended the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Defense Ministry.

    The opening ceremony took place at the Alabino Polygon in the Moscow Region. This year over 70 countries are featured into the military tournament.

    During the visit Minister Zhaksylykov met with coaching staff and members of the Kazakhstani team who will demonstrate their skills in the Tank Biathlon event.

    As part of the trip the Kazakh Defense Minister also took part in the work of the X Moscow International Security Conference.


    Photo: press service of the Defense Ministry




    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Army #Government of Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
    1200-seat school opened in Semey
    439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan