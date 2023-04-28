Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2023, 17:18
Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India Photo: Defense Ministry of the country

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM – The Indian capital New Delhi hosted a regular meeting of the Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries. Representing Kazakhstan was defense minister colonel-general Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Kazinform has learnt from the Defense Ministry of the country.

The ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan exchanged views on defense cooperation within the Organization amidst the current geopolitical circumstance.

During the meeting, the relevance of strengthening of confidence-building measures in the military field, coordination of efforts of the SCO members on countering new challenges and threats to regional security in the agenda of the Organization was noted.

The SCO countries’ defense ministers are to hold the next meeting in Kazakhstan in 2024.

The current state and prospects of bilateral; military cooperation was a focus of the meetings between Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov with Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh as well as general of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) colonel-general Li Shangfu.

