    Kazakh Defense Minister Murat Bektanov, Indian Ambassador Shubdarshini Tripathi meet

    30 September 2021, 17:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh Defense Minister Lieutenant General Murat Bektanov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Kazakhstan Shubdarshini Tripathi and Indian Military Attaché Colonel Milan Nalawade took place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    The issues of Kazakh-Indian cooperation in the field of peacekeeping and military education were on focus at the meeting.

    The prospects for cooperation in military education, combat training, and peacekeeping were discussed as well.

    The head of the Kazakh Defense Ministry noted the contribution of the Indian military attaché to the development of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping efforts, especially the achievement of the agreement on the Kazakh peacekeeping squad’s participation in the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon as part of the Indian troop.

    Indian Military Attaché Colonel Milan Nalawade will complete his mission in Kazakhstan in October this year.

    It is worth to note that during the visit to the Peacekeeping Training Center of the Kazakh Defense Ministry this June the Indian side expressed its readiness to strengthen interaction in the Center’s development.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

