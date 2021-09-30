Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Defense Minister Murat Bektanov, Indian Ambassador Shubdarshini Tripathi meet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 17:40
Kazakh Defense Minister Murat Bektanov, Indian Ambassador Shubdarshini Tripathi meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh Defense Minister Lieutenant General Murat Bektanov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Kazakhstan Shubdarshini Tripathi and Indian Military Attaché Colonel Milan Nalawade took place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The issues of Kazakh-Indian cooperation in the field of peacekeeping and military education were on focus at the meeting.

The prospects for cooperation in military education, combat training, and peacekeeping were discussed as well.

The head of the Kazakh Defense Ministry noted the contribution of the Indian military attaché to the development of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping efforts, especially the achievement of the agreement on the Kazakh peacekeeping squad’s participation in the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon as part of the Indian troop.

Indian Military Attaché Colonel Milan Nalawade will complete his mission in Kazakhstan in October this year.

It is worth to note that during the visit to the Peacekeeping Training Center of the Kazakh Defense Ministry this June the Indian side expressed its readiness to strengthen interaction in the Center’s development.


UN   Kazakhstan and India   Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023