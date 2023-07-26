Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment

    26 July 2023, 12:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kumis Seitova has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born on March27, 1970 in Karaganda region, Ms Seitova graduated from the Zhezkazgan Pedagogic Institute and the Kunayev University.

    Throughout her career she held several posts in the Ministry of Culture, Information and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, serving as the head of the legal department and the culture and arts department at the Ministry.

    Prior to the recent appointment Ms Seitova was the deputy chairperson of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Saran mayor relieved of his post
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan Railways talks projects as part of Middle Corridor development
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people