Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakh Culture Minister meets with Uzbek colleague

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 December 2019, 13:18
Kazakh Culture Minister meets with Uzbek colleague

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova held talks with her Uzbek counterpart Bakhtier Saifullaev in Tashkent on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the ministers praised the development of cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries based on universal human values.

Minister Raimkulova emphasized that 2018 was the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan. Over 200 events were held during the year in line with the program approved by the ministries.

«I am delighted that cultural ties between the two Turkic-speaking nations are strengthening. I am confident that in the future the bridge of friendship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be a solid one,» Aktoty Raimkulova said.

Bakhtier Saifullaev, in turn, highly appreciated the events held within the framework of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%