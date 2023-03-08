Go to the main site
    Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters

    8 March 2023, 13:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov awarded workers of culture, sports and archiving the letters of congratulation on behalf of the Head of State, Kazinform quotes the Minister’s Facebook account.

    The Minister noted there are 15,000 people working in the Ministry as of now. 10,000 of them are women. 80% of the National Archives staff are women.

    «Such events dated to the International Women’s Day are being held countrywide. It is crucial to celebrate the work of our colleagues, mothers, grandmothers and sisters as they contribute heavily to the development of Kazakhstan and raise the younger generation. They work for the country’s sake,» the Minister said.

    Earlier the Head of State congratulated the women of Kazakhstan on the International Women’s Day.





    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture President of Kazakhstan Holidays
