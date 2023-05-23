Go to the main site
    Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry names Arman Zhudebayev as Culture Committee Chairman

    23 May 2023, 20:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh culture and sport minister, Arman Zhudebayev has been named the Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

    Born in 1986 in Almaty region, Arman Zhudebayev graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

    Zhudebayev began his professional career in 2006 as an artist instrumentalist of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

    In 2009 and 2011, he was a teacher in the department of conduction at the Kurmangazy Kazakh national Conservatory.

    In 2011 and 2013, he was the teacher, senior teacher of department at the Kurmangazy Kazakh national Conservatory.

    In 2013 and 2018, he was the head conductor of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

    Since June 2018 till the present appointment, he was the rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh national Conservatory.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Culture and Sport
