Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry names Arman Zhudebayev as Culture Committee Chairman

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 May 2023, 20:20
Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry names Arman Zhudebayev as Culture Committee Chairman Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh culture and sport minister, Arman Zhudebayev has been named the Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Born in 1986 in Almaty region, Arman Zhudebayev graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

Zhudebayev began his professional career in 2006 as an artist instrumentalist of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

In 2009 and 2011, he was a teacher in the department of conduction at the Kurmangazy Kazakh national Conservatory.

In 2011 and 2013, he was the teacher, senior teacher of department at the Kurmangazy Kazakh national Conservatory.

In 2013 and 2018, he was the head conductor of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Since June 2018 till the present appointment, he was the rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh national Conservatory.


Appointments, dismissals   Ministry of Culture and Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
Fairytale opera 'Puss in Boots' to premiere in Astana
Fairytale opera 'Puss in Boots' to premiere in Astana
Lula calls for unified policy to preserve Amazon region
Lula calls for unified policy to preserve Amazon region
Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Large forest fire breaks out on Kazakh-Russian border in Abai region
Large forest fire breaks out on Kazakh-Russian border in Abai region
Earthquake hits 272km south of Almaty
Earthquake hits 272km south of Almaty
Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation
Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation
Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues
Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues