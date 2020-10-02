Kazakh cultural and business house Abai Uii opens in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Otandastar Fund and the World Association of Kazakhs under support of the Kazakh Ministries of Information and Social Development, Foreign Affairs held an online opening of the Kazakh cultural and business house Abai Uii in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

The event featured a presentation of the Abai Uii cultural and business house, discussed the joint projects aimed for support to cultural, business and educational activities of the Kazakh community in Uzbekistan.

It also focused on aims and tasks the Abai Uii houses should pursue to promote the cultural heritage of Kazakh people as well as to enhance business and humanitarian ties with fellow countrymen residing abroad.

Notably, the last week saw the opening of the Abai Uii house in the Russian city of Omsk. It is said that the opening of 3 more in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Berlin (German), and Istanbul (Turkey) is slated for 2020.