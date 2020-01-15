Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh cuisine: taste and traditions book presented in Nur-Sultan

    15 January 2020, 20:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official presentation of Kazakh cuisine: taste and traditions was held at the QazaqGeography office in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    During the presentation, its author Aigerim Mussagazhinova stressed that the Kazakh national cuisine is unique.

    According to her, it is one of the most important elements of history and culture of the Kazakh people. It is a reflection of unique traditions and customs and peculiarities of the nomad lifestyle.

    The book contains the recipes of rare dishes and details on how to cook them. The recipes of 50 dishes were found during research expeditions around Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to the essence of the dishes, the true symbol of wisdom of the Kazakh people. For our ancestors food was not only the source of energy but also helped strengthen relations between the people.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August