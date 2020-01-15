Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh cuisine: taste and traditions book presented in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 January 2020, 20:36
Kazakh cuisine: taste and traditions book presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official presentation of Kazakh cuisine: taste and traditions was held at the QazaqGeography office in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

During the presentation, its author Aigerim Mussagazhinova stressed that the Kazakh national cuisine is unique.

According to her, it is one of the most important elements of history and culture of the Kazakh people. It is a reflection of unique traditions and customs and peculiarities of the nomad lifestyle.

The book contains the recipes of rare dishes and details on how to cook them. The recipes of 50 dishes were found during research expeditions around Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to the essence of the dishes, the true symbol of wisdom of the Kazakh people. For our ancestors food was not only the source of energy but also helped strengthen relations between the people.

