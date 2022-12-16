Kazakh, Croatian FMs hold telephone conversation

16 December 2022, 10:31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlic-Radman, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Both parties exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia, discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the UN, OSCE, other international organizations, and topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

The Head of the Croatian Foreign Ministry congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, and noted the effective implementation of systemic and large-scale reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at sustainable development of the country.

For his part, Minister Tileuberdi congratulated Croatia on joining the Schengen area and the euro zone from January 1, 2023, and expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral relations between our countries within the framework of cooperation in the Kazakhstan-EU format.

Photo: Press service of the Kazakh MFA