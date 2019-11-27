Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
«Kazakh corner» will open in Jordan University

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 November 2019, 09:15
AMMAN. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov visited the «Middle East University», the large higher educational institution in Jordan, where he delivered a lecture on the key stages of development of modern Kazakhstan, its international initiatives and prospects for Kazakh-Jordanian relations, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

As part of the visit, the meeting of the Head of the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University Yakub Nasedreddin also took place. During the meeting ways and directions of further deepening cooperation in the field of education and science were discussed.

The Jordanian side informed of the cooperation with the Kazakhstani International University «Silkway» and expressed its interest in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, including through exchange of educational programs, teaching staff and students, as well as training of Arabic language specialists, etc. In addition, the management of the University expressed its readiness to open a «Kazakh corner» within the walls of this educational institution.

