Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Law and justice

Kazakh conwoman lured millions with fake promises of jobs in Norway

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 January 2020, 16:16
Kazakh conwoman lured millions with fake promises of jobs in Norway

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakh conwoman who lured millions out of hopeful jobseekers with fake promises of jobs in Norway was sentenced to five years in prison, Kazinform reports.

The conwoman’s main attraction was her promises to find eager jobseekers jobs in Norway online without much sweat.

According to court papers, the woman rented an office in the city of Kokshetau and posted the job announcements on OLX (Kazakhstan’s analogue of Craiglist) asking those interested to contact her.

Bound by the desire to find a job in Norway, desperate jobseekers dipped deep into their pockets. Each victim is believed to have paid between KZT 100,000 ($260) and KZT 700,000 ($1,800) to the conwoman. The woman managed to con at least KZT 11,4 million ($30,000) with the promise of non-existent jobs in Norway.

The crime was investigated under Section 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (fraud). The conwoman was sentenced to five years in prison and fined for KZT50,500 ($130).


Combating crime   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires