Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Kazakh Consulate General in Istanbul checks up if there are Kazakhstani nationals among blast victims

    14 November 2022, 09:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul keeps regular contact with the local Turkish authorities and the mayor’s office of the city in order to find out whether there were Kazakh nationals among the Istiklal blast victims or not.

    The Consulate General recommends Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye to exercise utmost caution, especially in crowded areas.

    No information has been received about Kazakhstani nationals injured as a result of the blast, the Consulate says.

    The explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue Sunday killed six people and injured 81 others, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19