Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Kazakh Consulate General in Istanbul checks up if there are Kazakhstani nationals among blast victims

14 November 2022, 09:47
Kazakh Consulate General in Istanbul checks up if there are Kazakhstani nationals among blast victims
14 November 2022, 09:47

Kazakh Consulate General in Istanbul checks up if there are Kazakhstani nationals among blast victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul keeps regular contact with the local Turkish authorities and the mayor’s office of the city in order to find out whether there were Kazakh nationals among the Istiklal blast victims or not.

The Consulate General recommends Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye to exercise utmost caution, especially in crowded areas.

No information has been received about Kazakhstani nationals injured as a result of the blast, the Consulate says.

The explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue Sunday killed six people and injured 81 others, according to Anadolu Agency.
Related news
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Read also
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs
3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
Bus plows into trolley in Almaty
Kazakhstan, Romania discuss prospects for bilateral coop
Driver and passenger die in road accident in Aktobe region
4 killed in car crash in N Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News