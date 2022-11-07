Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE

7 November 2022, 18:12
Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE
7 November 2022, 18:12

Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE

DUBAI. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Regions, in collaboration with the Culture and Science Symposium, organised a concert featuring the Kazakh orchestra.

A Kazakh troupe made up of students from Kazakhstan performed songs on the traditional Dombra during the ceremony, WAM reports.

The Kazakh National Museum in the city of Astana has set aside large halls to display this musical instrument's history as well as the various types, sizes, and shapes due to its significance to Kazakh culture.

«The concert celebrates both the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Republic of Kazakhstan General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations,» said Rawan Juma Bek, Consul General of Kazakhstan to the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Kazakh community members as well as Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Nuaimi; Sheikh Rashid bin Jamal Al Nuaimi; and the Kazakh Consul General to the UAE.



Photo: WAM


Related news
EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
Read also
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
Kazakhstan-EU sales grow by 42% in 2022
Kazakhstan thankful to EU for support of its large-scale political transformations – FM Tleuberdi
Josep Borrell: Kazakhstan is EU’s biggest trade partner in Central Asia
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News