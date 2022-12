Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State appointed the judges of the Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Kairat Zhakipbayev, Aizhan Zhatkanbayeva, Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Roman Podoprigora as the judges of the Constitutional Court since January 1, 2023.