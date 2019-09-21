Go to the main site
    Kazakh company produces building materials from waste

    21 September 2019, 20:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «EcostroyNII-PV» company makes in-home production and sales of innovative building materials made from ash and slag waste.

    According to the company’s representatives, a group of scientists from Pavlodar State University named after Sultanmakhmut Toraigyrov proposed the production of building materials using ash and slag waste and bauxite sludge, which is collected throughout the country. It is notable that in Kazakhstan there is a trend of growth in the construction industry, providing strong demand for construction materials, while waste of power and metallurgical companies is practically never used in production. However, for example, in Europe, recycling of industrial waste is more than 70 %. In Kazakhstan, more than 20 million tons of ash and slag waste are generated annually, which pose a serious environmental problem for the regions.

    The company, together with the scientists, applied for a patent and received a positive conclusion from experts. Subsequently, EcostroyNII-PV LLP became the winner of one of the grant programs under the Stimulation of Productive Innovations project implemented by Kazakhstan’s Government together with the World Bank.

    Alzhanova Raushan

