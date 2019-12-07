Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakh company gets acquainted with Azerbaijan's mortgage system

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 December 2019, 17:11
Kazakh company gets acquainted with Azerbaijan's mortgage system

BAKU. KAZINFORM Within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) and Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, Kazakh delegation got acquainted with MCGF's work on Dec. 4-5.

The delegation was informed about the Fund's activities, in particular, the new 'online mortgage and credit guarantee' system, as well as the conditions of mortgage lending, principles of work with authorized organizations for mortgage lending and the rules for applying for mortgage loans through the online system,Trend reports with reference to the press office of MCGF.

It was noted that the 'online mortgage and credit guarantee' system was based on the most modern technological platform and was integrated in other new operational systems used by the Fund.

Initiated by Kazakhstan's National Bank in 2000, Kazakhstan Mortgage Company is a financial organization implementing state policy in the area of housing provision via mortgage mechanism.

Azerbaijan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region