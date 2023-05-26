Kazakh commodity producers sign export contracts worth $35 mln in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The trade and economic forum with the participation of commodity producers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan took place in Bishkek, Kazinform reports.

It brought together more than 100 enterprises, representatives of national companies and state bodies.

Addressing those present Kazakh Trade and Integration Vice Minister Kairat Torebayev revealed readiness of Kazakhstan-based enterprises to increase finished goods supplies to Kyrgyzstan up to 100 million US dollars.

As the Vice Minister said Kazakhstan ranks among top 3 trading partners of Kyrgyzstan and is one of the key Central Asian partners. Since 2005 Kazakhstan has been actively investing in Kyrgyzstani economy with total amount of investments reaching 1.2 billion US dollars. Kazakhstan’s exports to Kyrgyzstan hit 745 million US dollars in 2022 growing by 10.5%. Trade and economic missions contribute to mutual growth of sales turnover. Following the forum Kazakhstani commodity producers signed export contracts worth 35.2 million US dollars that is more than double as compared to the previous year.