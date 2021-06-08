Go to the main site
    Kazakh city airport resumes air service with 14 countries

    8 June 2021, 15:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport resumed air service with 14 countries of the world, including Turkey, the UAE, South Korea, Russia, Egypt,» Talgat Lastayev, the head of the civil aviation committee, said.

    He noted unfortunately the civil aviation was hit hard by the pandemic. «Though, since the beginning of this year the flights were resumed. Since January the number of flights hit 47% having carried 2.5 mln passengers. The number of passengers handled by the airport increased by 39% or by 4.6 mln. Kazakhstan also resumed internal flights to the full,» Lastayav told at opening ceremony of the Aviators’ Alley dated to the 90th anniversary of the airport.

    Notably, the number of flights performed from Kazakhstan to Antalya, Turkey, will increase.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Transport Tourism Kazakhstan
