    Kazakh citizens in Belarus recommended returning to Kazakhstan through other countries

    31 March 2020, 19:02

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus recommends citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan pre-plan the route for returning to their homeland through other countries since all Belavia flights to Kazakhstan are suspended, Kazinform reports citing the embassy's Facebook post.

    In accordance with the Decree of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor on Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan beginning from April 1 the arrival of all international and evacuation passenger flights to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport and Almaty International Airport will be suspended. In this regard, all flights of Belavia Airlines OJSC to the Republic of Kazakhstan have been temporarily suspended from March 31 til April 14, 2020,» the report said.

    In view of the rapidly evolving situation on the market, the airline recommends following updates about canceled flights on its website.

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belarus have headquarters operating nonstop due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    If you have any problems, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan tel.: +7 7172 720 046; +7 7172 720 047; +7 7172 720 549.

    Available at night and weekend: +7 7172 720 111.

    Email: covid19@mfa.kz; kezekshi@mfa.kz.

    Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus:

    Minsk: +375 17 276 0120; +375 17 276 0108.

    Brest: +375 16 258 3500; +375 44 599 1122.

    Email: minsk@mfa.kz

