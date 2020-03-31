Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh citizens in Belarus recommended returning to Kazakhstan through other countries

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
31 March 2020, 19:02
Kazakh citizens in Belarus recommended returning to Kazakhstan through other countries

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus recommends citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan pre-plan the route for returning to their homeland through other countries since all Belavia flights to Kazakhstan are suspended, Kazinform reports citing the embassy's Facebook post.

In accordance with the Decree of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor on Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan beginning from April 1 the arrival of all international and evacuation passenger flights to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport and Almaty International Airport will be suspended. In this regard, all flights of Belavia Airlines OJSC to the Republic of Kazakhstan have been temporarily suspended from March 31 til April 14, 2020,» the report said.

In view of the rapidly evolving situation on the market, the airline recommends following updates about canceled flights on its website.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belarus have headquarters operating nonstop due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have any problems, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan tel.: +7 7172 720 046; +7 7172 720 047; +7 7172 720 549.

Available at night and weekend: +7 7172 720 111.

Email: covid19@mfa.kz; kezekshi@mfa.kz.

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus:

Minsk: +375 17 276 0120; +375 17 276 0108.

Brest: +375 16 258 3500; +375 44 599 1122.

Email: minsk@mfa.kz


Belarus   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region