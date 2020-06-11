Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh choreographer’s The Sacred Dance film to be screened at world’s film festivals

    11 June 2020, 10:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The film directed by Kazakhstan’s choreographer Kieli Bi (The Sacred Dance) will be screened at the prestigious film festivals, Kazinform reports referring to 24.kz.

    The art movie was selected to the oldest festival Dance on Camera in New York and non-competition programme of the Cannes Film Festival.

    The film was made in Mangystau. It is hardly to believe but the grandiose landscape the film shows is only one region of Kazakhstan. The film is authored by ballerina and choreographer Dana Musa, living now in France, and the international team of enthusiasts. It was premiered in Aktau.

    The project is purposed to remind of the human being’s closeness with nature, importance and strength of the woman, freedom of nomads.

    «Each part of the body, each centimeter of the body of the woman i s sacred, that’s why the film is referred to as The Sacred Dance,» Dana Musa said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands