Kazakh choreographer’s The Sacred Dance film to be screened at world’s film festivals

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 June 2020, 10:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The film directed by Kazakhstan’s choreographer Kieli Bi (The Sacred Dance) will be screened at the prestigious film festivals, Kazinform reports referring to 24.kz.

The art movie was selected to the oldest festival Dance on Camera in New York and non-competition programme of the Cannes Film Festival.

The film was made in Mangystau. It is hardly to believe but the grandiose landscape the film shows is only one region of Kazakhstan. The film is authored by ballerina and choreographer Dana Musa, living now in France, and the international team of enthusiasts. It was premiered in Aktau.

The project is purposed to remind of the human being’s closeness with nature, importance and strength of the woman, freedom of nomads.

«Each part of the body, each centimeter of the body of the woman i s sacred, that’s why the film is referred to as The Sacred Dance,» Dana Musa said.


