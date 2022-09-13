Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover up 38% in 2022

    13 September 2022, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – China is the top trade partner of Kazakhstan, excluding the EAEU member States, following the first seven months of 2022, Kazinform cites the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.

    China accounted for 22.6% of the total foreign trade of Kazakhstan in the 7 months of this year.

    The trade turnover between the countries was estimated at $13.5bn, up 38.3% compared to the same period of 2021. The growth was mostly attributed to the 52% rise in goods exports.

    Kazakhstan’s exports to China stood at $8bn in the 7 months of 2022, compared to the last year’s figure of $5.3bn.

    Kazakhstan imported goods from China worth $5.5bn, up 22.6% compared to the same period of 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Earthquake jolts 356 km away from Almaty
    China launches new environmental satellite
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad