Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover up 38% in 2022
13 September 2022, 20:14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – China is the top trade partner of Kazakhstan, excluding the EAEU member States, following the first seven months of 2022, Kazinform cites the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.

China accounted for 22.6% of the total foreign trade of Kazakhstan in the 7 months of this year.

The trade turnover between the countries was estimated at $13.5bn, up 38.3% compared to the same period of 2021. The growth was mostly attributed to the 52% rise in goods exports.

Kazakhstan’s exports to China stood at $8bn in the 7 months of 2022, compared to the last year’s figure of $5.3bn.

Kazakhstan imported goods from China worth $5.5bn, up 22.6% compared to the same period of 2021.


