Kazakh-Chinese relations reached level of long-term strategic partnership

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2020, 10:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the One Road, One Belt initiative has helped launch interesting projects in Central Asia, Kazinform reports.

In the interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, President Tokayev said that the One Road, One Belt initiative launched by China set the stage for a number of interesting projects in Central Asia many of which were implemented with the support of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Silk Road Fund.

The Head of State commended First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for successfully developing cooperation with China, noting that the bilateral relations between the two nations had reached the level of long-term strategic partnership.

According to President Tokayev, China is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan. In 2019, the bilateral trade amounted to $14,5 billion.

The Kazakh leader also praised China for demonstrating solidarity and support to Kazakhstan during the CODIV-19 pandemic by sending humanitarian medical aid. China also sent a group of healthcare experts to Kazakhstan to help fight the novel virus.


