Kazakh, Chinese Presidents meet at Akorda
14 September 2022, 16:00

Kazakh, Chinese Presidents meet at Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping held a meeting in narrow format.

The two Presidents are expected to discuss the strengthening of multilateral Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership. Following the talks, the singing of a number of bilateral documents is due to take place.


Photo: akorda.kz


