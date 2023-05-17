Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Chinese Presidents hold talks

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2023, 17:46
XI'AN. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and China Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping held talks, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the talks, the Kazakh President thanked Xi Jinping for the invitation ad warm welcome, as well as cordially congratulated on his reelection as the Chairman of China.

«For Kazakhstan, the People’s Republic of China is of special significance. Our cooperation is based on unshakable friendship and mutual support. We share the common goal, which is to step up bilateral relations as well as the desire to strengthen regional and international security and cooperation. For us, it is very important to further promote eternal multilateral strategic partnership with China,» said the Head of State of Kazakhstan.

On May 17, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in China for a state visit. The President is expected to meet with heads of major Chinese companies, as well as will take part in the ‘Central Asia-China’ Summit.

