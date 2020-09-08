Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Chinese officials debated agri exports

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2020, 09:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and the Customs Administration of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region discussed Kazakh agricultural exports facilitation issues at the annual session of the heads of the cross-border customs bodies of the two countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting discussed the inclusion of the Kazakh agricultural producers upon the guarantee of the Ministry into the registry of enterprises with the right to export to China.

Also, the proposals to open laboratories in East Kazakhstan region to control the quality and safety of agricultural products accredited according to the requirements of the General Customs Administration of China as well as to set up veterinary and phytosanitary posts with an accredited laboratory within Khorgos were discussed.

