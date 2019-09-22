Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Chinese MPs visit AIFC

Alzhanova Raushan
22 September 2019, 22:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Representative Assembly of the People's Republic of China Li Zhanshu at the Astana International Financial Center, according to the press service of the Government.

Majilis Speaker and the Chairman of the Chinese parliament have discussed the prospects for further collaboration in conjunction with the Kazakhstani Nurly Zhol program and the Chinese initiative «Belt and Road».

Governor of AIFC Kairat Kelimbetov performed Askar Mamin and Li Zhanshu the center’s activities as part of «Belt and Road» initiative. In addition Mr. Kelimbetov told the guests about the development of the Exchange, the Court and the AIFC International Arbitration Center.

«AIFC is one of the largest projects in Kazakhstan. It should become the leading financial center of the region», said A. Mamin. AIFC participants from China, who are representatives of the Construction Bank of China, Shanghai Stock Exchange, CITIC Securities, and the State Development Bank of China, spoke about the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Chinese partnership within the AIFC including the creation of a Clearing House for Chinese yuan cash transactions.

