Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov held a meeting with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, the spokesperson of the ministry Shugyla Turlybek told Kazinform.

Minister Akhmetzhanov and the Chinese ambassador discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in fight against crime, public order maintenance as well as ensuring citizens' safety.

«Interaction between the Kazakh Internal Affairs Ministry and their Chinese colleagues is based on a vast legal framework. The Kazakh and Chinese sides hold regular meetings and pay visits on the expansion of cross-border cooperation, arrange personnel training, exchange of experience and so on,» Shugyla Turlybek said at a press briefing on Monday.

According to Minister Akhmetzhanov, the cooperation between the Kazakh and Chinese law-enforcers is at a high level. In the past five years the delegates of both ministries held a number of visits and organized dozens of meetings. The minister went on to thank the Chinese diplomat for helping in organization of the personnel training courses for over 100 Kazakhstani policemen.

The Kazakh and Chinese law-enforcers, in his words, prioritize counteraction to extremism, terrorism as well as cyber crime. In order to hold cyber criminals accountable the international exchange of information should be strengthened.

Minister Akhmetzhanov also expressed gratitude to Ambassador Zhang Xiao for greatly contributing to expansion of Kazakh-Chinese partnership in law-enforcement. The sides reiterated their readiness to step up fruitful and dynamic cooperation.



