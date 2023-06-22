Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-Chinese duo propels to WTA tournament quarterfinal in Berlin

    22 June 2023, 09:33

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with 4th-seeded Chinese Yifan Xu have reached the quarterfinals of the Bett1open, presented by Ecotrans Group in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Chinese duo eliminated German Laura Siegemund and Russian Vera Zvonareva in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in one hour three minutes.

    Anna Danilina and Yifan Xu will clash with Czech tandem Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinal match.

    The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $780,000.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Up to KZT300bln needed to finish construction of Astana LRT
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold meeting on Astana city's development
    President sets several tasks to National Bank on effective implementation of monetary policy
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    3 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    4 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events