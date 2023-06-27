Kazakh-Chinese duo advances in Eastbourne

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Chinese Yifan Xu strolled into the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain after defeating a Japanese duo, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

In the opening-round match the Kazakh-Chinese tandem eliminated Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in straight sets 7-5, 7-5.

In the quarterfinal Danilina and Yifan Xu will face the winners of American Desirae Krawczyk and Dutch Demi Schuurs vs Mexican Giuliana Olmos and American Asia Muhammad encounter.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva paired with Russian Kamilla Rakhimova crashed out of the women’s doubles event after suffering defeat from American tandem Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.