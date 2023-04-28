Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi

    28 April 2023, 10:30

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov has met with National Defense Minister of China Li Shangfu, Kazinform reports.

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperaion of Kazakhstan and China.

    Ruslan Zhaksylykov arrived in New Delhi to participate in the regular meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Earlier, he met Minister of Defense of India Shri Rajnath Singh for discussing the state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperation, the press office of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Historical declaration and trade turnover increase: Outcomes of Kazakh-Tajik leaders’ meeting
    Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
    PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
    Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region