Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 April 2023, 10:30
Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi Photo: gov.kz

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov has met with National Defense Minister of China Li Shangfu, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperaion of Kazakhstan and China.

Ruslan Zhaksylykov arrived in New Delhi to participate in the regular meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Earlier, he met Minister of Defense of India Shri Rajnath Singh for discussing the state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperation, the press office of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.

photo
photo
photo

Kazakhstan and China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Today's Birthdays
May 5. Today's Birthdays
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers