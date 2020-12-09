Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urges citizens to avoid travel, mass gatherings ahead of key holidays

    9 December 2020, 18:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov urged Kazakhstanis to avoid travel for the upcoming holidays as well as mass gatherings the country banned, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service Kazakh Vice Minister of Health – Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov described the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan as stable, with only two regions remaining in the «red» zone of COVID-19 spread. The country’s five regions are in the «yellow» zone, while the remaining regions – in the «green» area.

    He also noted that three will be no additional restrictions being put in place.

    The Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urged Kazakhstanis to avoid travel for the upcoming holidays as well as mass gatherings the country banned, pointing to spikes in COVID-19 cases in the USA after Thanksgiving.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Events Kazakhstan Holidays COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    4 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    5 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi