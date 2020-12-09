Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urges citizens to avoid travel, mass gatherings ahead of key holidays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2020, 18:43
Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urges citizens to avoid travel, mass gatherings ahead of key holidays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov urged Kazakhstanis to avoid travel for the upcoming holidays as well as mass gatherings the country banned, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service Kazakh Vice Minister of Health – Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov described the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan as stable, with only two regions remaining in the «red» zone of COVID-19 spread. The country’s five regions are in the «yellow» zone, while the remaining regions – in the «green» area.

He also noted that three will be no additional restrictions being put in place.

The Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urged Kazakhstanis to avoid travel for the upcoming holidays as well as mass gatherings the country banned, pointing to spikes in COVID-19 cases in the USA after Thanksgiving.


Coronavirus   Events   Kazakhstan   Holidays   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult