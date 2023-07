Kazakh chess players scoop 18 medals at chess championships in Kyrgyzstan

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM – Young Kazakhstani chess players collected 7 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals at the Western Asia Chess Championships in Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

In total Kazakhstan hauled 18 medals in 14 categories at the event landing the 1st place in the overall medal tally.

Gold went to Miras Assylov (U16), Alikhan Daulet (U14), Arlan Mirzhanov (U8), Dinmukhammed Sairan (U6), Ayaulym Kaldarova (G16), Ablai Sabina (G8), and Aiaru Kaipova (G6). Alikhan Nazarbek (U8), Kristina Popandopulo (G18) and Yelnaz Kaliakhmet (G14) settled for silver. Inayat Bolat (U14), Yelnur Yerzhanuly (U10), Madi Mazhitov (U6), Mereilim Zamanbek (G16), Nursula Orazalina (G14), Aliya Zhumambayeva (G10), Inju Abibulla (G8) and Kamila Dyussenova (G6) took home bronze.

The event brought together over 280 chess players aged 6-18 from Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.