Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik gets married

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik got married, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She posted pictures from her wedding party on her Instagram account. «Forever yours, forever mine,» a caption reads.

Friends and relatives, as well as fans congratulate Zhansaya.

Kazakhstan Chess Federation also congratulated the athlete on her wedding.

«Today the pride of the national chess world - grandmaster Zhansaya Abudmalik got married. We wish the young family happiness and well-being!» the Federation posted in Instagram.

As it became known, Zhansaya’s husband is 34-year-old Nurakhmet Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LLP Kazakhmys.