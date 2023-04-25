Go to the main site
    Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik gets married

    25 April 2023, 07:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik got married, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    She posted pictures from her wedding party on her Instagram account. «Forever yours, forever mine,» a caption reads.

    Friends and relatives, as well as fans congratulate Zhansaya.

    Kazakhstan Chess Federation also congratulated the athlete on her wedding.

    «Today the pride of the national chess world - grandmaster Zhansaya Abudmalik got married. We wish the young family happiness and well-being!» the Federation posted in Instagram.

    As it became known, Zhansaya’s husband is 34-year-old Nurakhmet Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LLP Kazakhmys.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Celebrities Kazakhstan Chess
