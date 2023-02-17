Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva gives master class in Zhanaozen

    17 February 2023, 21:21

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Two-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva gave a master class at the Pupils' Art House revealing the tricks of chess, Kazinform cites the press service of Mangistau region's administration office.

    Bibisara was behind the idea to share her experience with beginner chess players, says the regional chess federation's executive director Fatima Yelbayeva.

    «The event's aim was to make pupils interested in chess, systemize their knowledge and skills, as well as motivate them for new achievements,» she added.

    Bibisara Assaubayeva, 18, won the World Blitz Chess Championships for the second consecutive time.

    Photo: t.me/mangystau_press

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Kazakhstan Chess
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9