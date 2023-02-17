Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva gives master class in Zhanaozen

17 February 2023, 21:21
Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva gives master class in Zhanaozen

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Two-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva gave a master class at the Pupils' Art House revealing the tricks of chess, Kazinform cites the press service of Mangistau region's administration office.

Bibisara was behind the idea to share her experience with beginner chess players, says the regional chess federation's executive director Fatima Yelbayeva.

«The event's aim was to make pupils interested in chess, systemize their knowledge and skills, as well as motivate them for new achievements,» she added.

Bibisara Assaubayeva, 18, won the World Blitz Chess Championships for the second consecutive time.

photo

photo

Photo: t.me/mangystau_press


Теги:
Read also
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Greek gov't announces railway safety measures after deadly train accident
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in S Korea
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News